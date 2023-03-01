Schließen

התולעת כ"קורונה" של העולם העתיק – מסע תולעים: ממשורר תהלים עד לרדיוהד

Metadaten
Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
URL:https://alaxon.co.il/article/אָנ%D6%B9כ%D6%B4י-תו%D6%B9לַעַת/
Title of parent work (Hebrew):אלכסון
Title of parent work (English):Alaxon - Online Journal
translated title (English):The Worm as the Corona Virus of the Ancient World - A Journey of Worms: from the Poet of Psalms to the Band "Radiohead"
Publication type:Review
Language:Hebrew
Date of first publication:2022/03/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/01
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

