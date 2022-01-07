Schließen

"איני יודע שום שֶׁפַע מלבד שִׁפְעָה של כל שְׁעַת-חֲלוֹף": מרטין בובר כמורה ליהדות דורנו וספרו "פגישות"

Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
Title of parent work (Hebrew):ידיעות אחרונות
Title of parent work (English):Yedioth Ahronot
translated title (English):"I know no abundance except the abundance of every passing hour": Martin Buber as a teacher of contemporary Judaism and his book "Encounters"
Place of publishing:Tel Aviv
Publication type:Review
Language:Hebrew
Date of first publication:2022/01/07
Release date:2023/03/01
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie

