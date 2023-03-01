Schließen

מבט מזווית אחרת: אלוהי ישראל כ"הורֶה" המתקשר עם בניו בתקשורת פרדוקסלית

Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
Title of parent work (Hebrew):ידיעות אחרונות
Title of parent work (English):Yedioth Ahronot
translated title (English):A view from another angle: the God of Israel as a "parent" who communicates with his sons in paradoxical communication
Place of publishing:Tel Aviv
Publication type:Review
Language:Hebrew
Date of first publication:2022/11/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/01
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

