Schließen

"אני מאמין" או "אנחנו מאמינים"? על האמונה של היהודי הדתי בארץ היום

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
URL:https://ararat-mag.com/admiel-kosman-i-believe-or-we-believe/
Title of parent work (Hebrew):אררט קיומי אררט כתב עת ליצירה
Title of parent work (English):Ararat : Journal for Existential Creation
translated title (English):"I believe" or "we believe"? On the faith of the religious Jew in Israel today
Publication type:Article
Language:Hebrew
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/01
Issue:2
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.