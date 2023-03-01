Schließen

Freud’s Moses and Fromm’s Freud

  • In 1939 Sigmund Freud published his latest book, Moses and Monotheism, which is his most unusual and problematic work. In Moses Freud offers four groundbreaking claims in regard to the biblical story: [a] Moses was an Egyptian [b] The origin of monotheism is not Judaism [c] Moses was murdered by the Jews [d] The murder sparked a constant sense of unconscious guilt, which eventually contributed to the rational and ethical development of Jewish monotheism. As is well known, Freud’s Moses received extremely negative reviews from Jewish thinkers. The social psychoanalyst, Erich Fromm, who wrote extensively on Freud as well as on Judaism and the biblical narrative, did not explicitly express his position on Freud’s latest work. This paper offers explanations for Fromm’s roaring silence on Freud’s Moses.

Metadaten
Author details:Ronen PinkasORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/21692327.2022.2140184
ISSN:2169-2327
ISSN:2169-2335
ISSN:1783-1377
ISSN:0006-2278
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Philosophy and Theology
Subtitle (English):Erich Fromm’s silence on Freud’s Moses – A silence of negation or a silence of consent?
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/01
Tag:Jewish philosophy; Judaism and psychoanalysis; Moses and monotheism
Volume:83
Issue:4
First page:240
Last Page:262
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Publishing method:Open Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

