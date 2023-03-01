Schließen

A religious approach to sexual behavior for our liberal communities from a dialogical jewish perspective

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Admiʾel KosmanGND
ISBN:978-0-88123-618-7
ISSN:0007-7976
ISSN:1058-8760
Title of parent work (English):CCAR journal : a reform jewish quarterly
Subtitle (German):Mitzvah, R’shut, Isur — a proposal
Publisher:Central Conference of American Rabbis
Place of publishing:Cleveland
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/01
Volume:Spring 2022
First page:125
Last Page:146
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.