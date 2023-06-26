Die Errichtung des Deutsch-Französischen Bürgerfonds nach Art. 12 des Vertrags von Aachen
The establishment of the Franco-German civic fund according to Art. 12 of the treaty of Aachen
La création du fonds citoyen franco-allemand selon l'art. 12 du traité d'Aix-la-Chapelle
Die Arbeit befasst sich mit der Vorgabe des Aachener Vertrages, welche mit der Schaffung des Deutsch-Französischen Bürgerfonds die Zivilgesellschaften der beiden Partnerländer und ihr weiteres Zusammenwachsen in den Fokus genommen haben. Hierzu wird auf die Frage eingegangen, warum eine weitere deutsch-französische Organisation gerade in diesen Zeiten notwendig ist und warum ihr durch Ausgestaltung als möglichst eigenständige Institution die erforderliche Rolle als beständiger Motor für eine notwendige weitere Europäisierung zuteilwerden kann. Der Bürgerfonds soll mithilfe seiner finanziellen Unterstützungsleistungen des binationalen Austausches von Bürgerinitiativen, Stiftungen, Kulturzentren, Vereinen, Städtepartnerschaften und sonstigen Formen privaten Engagements als „Leuchtturmprojekt des Aachener Vertrages" diejenigen ansprechen, welche bislang nicht als klassische stakeholder der deutsch-französischen Freundschaft bekannt geworden sind. Die Ausgestaltung des Bürgerfonds als eigenständige internationale Organisation erscheint vor dem Hintergrund dieser Zielsetzung die optimale Rechtsform. Seine generelle Aufbauorganisation sollte an der des Deutsch-Französischen Jugendwerks angelehnt werden. Insoweit war die Vorgabe der organisatorischen Einbindung des Bürgerfonds in das Jugendwerk im Rahmen der Pilotphase bis Ende 2022 nicht nur wegen der dort vorhandenen großen Expertise eine sinnvolle Entscheidung des Deutsch-Französischen Ministerrats. Eine Erweiterung des Verwaltungs- bzw. Kontrollgremiums in einem selbständigen Bürgerfonds durch Vertreter der Deutsch-Französischen Parlamentarischen Versammlung erscheint zur Gewährleistung von Transparenz und tagespolitischer Unabhängigkeit ebenso ratsam, wie seine zumindest partielle Öffnung für andere europäische Mitgliedsstaaten. Abschließend bleibt zu konstatieren, dass in den Zeiten kriselnder Demokratien und der COVID-Gefahr eine Hinwendung zu den Bürgern und ihren privaten bzw. para-öffentlichen Organisationsformen ebenso wichtig ist, wie die Förderung des Austausches der Bürger beider Länder im Herzen Europas mehr denn je hilft, Distanzen zu überwinden und transnationale Gemeinschaft zu erleben.
Le travail porte sur les dispositions du Traité d'Aix-la-Chapelle qui, avec la création du Fonds citoyen franco-allemand, ont mis l'accent sur les sociétés civiles des deux pays partenaires et sur la poursuite de leur rapprochement. À cet égard, la question se pose pourquoi une organisation franco-allemande supplémentaire est-elle nécessaire et pourquoi, en devenant une institution autonome, peut-elle jouer le rôle nécessaire de moteur permanent pour une européanisation plus poussée. Le Fonds Citoyen, par son soutien financier à l'échange binational d'initiatives citoyennes, de fondations, de centres culturels, d'associations, de jumelages et d'autres formes d'engagement privé, doit s'adresser, en tant que "projet phare du Traité d'Aix-la-Chapelle", à ceux qui ne sont pas encore connus comme des parties prenantes classiques de l'amitié franco-allemande. Dans ce contexte, la forme juridique optimale du Fonds citoyen semble être celle d'une organisation internationale autonome. Son organisation générale devait s'inspirer de celle de l'Office franco-allemand pour la jeunesse. La décision du Conseil des ministres franco-allemand d'intégrer le Fonds citoyen dans l'organisation de l'Office franco-allemand pour la jeunesse dans le cadre de la phase pilote jusqu'à fin 2022 était donc judicieuse, et pas seulement en raison de la grande expertise qui y est disponible. L'élargissement de l'organe de gestion et de contrôle à un fonds citoyen autonome par des représentants de l'Assemblée parlementaire franco-allemande semble tout aussi conseillé pour garantir la transparence et l'indépendance politique au quotidien que son ouverture au moins partielle à d'autres États membres européens. En conclusion, il reste à constater qu'en ces temps de démocraties en crise et la crise sanitaire, il est tout aussi important de se tourner vers les citoyens et leurs formes d'organisation privées ou para-publiques que de favoriser les échanges entre les citoyens des deux pays au cœur de l'Europe aide plus que jamais à surmonter les distances et à vivre une communauté transnationale.
This paper deals with the stipulations of the Aachen Treaty, which, with the creation of the Franco-German Citizens' Fund, focused on the civil societies of the two partner countries and their further growing together. To this end, the question is addressed as to why a further Franco-German organisation is necessary, especially in these times, and why it can be given the necessary role as a constant motor for a necessary further Europeanisation by being designed as an independent institution as far as possible. With the help of its financial support for the bi-national exchange of citizens' initiatives, foundations, cultural centres, associations, town twinning and other forms of private commitment, the Citizens' Fund is intended as a "lighthouse project of the Aachen Treaty" to appeal to those who have not yet become known as classic stakeholders in the Franco-German friend-ship. Against the background of this objective, the design of the citizens' fund as an independent international organisation appears to be the optimal legal form. Its general organisational struc-ture should be based on that of the Franco-German Youth Office. In this respect, the specification of the organisational integration of the Citizens' Fund into the Youth Office within the framework of the pilot phase until the end of 2022 was a sensible decision of the Franco-German Council of Ministers, not only because of the great expertise available there. An expansion of the administrative or supervisory body in an independent citizens' fund by representatives of the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly seems just as advisable to guarantee transparency and day-to-day political independence as its at least partial opening to other European member states. In conclusion, it remains to be stated that in times of crumbling democracies and the danger of COVID, a turn to the citizens and their private or para-public forms of organisation is just as important as the promotion of exchange between the citizens of both countries in the heart of Europe helps more than ever to overcome distances and to experience transnational community.
Cécile Towara
