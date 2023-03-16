Schließen

Şey-substitution and constituent structure in Turkish

  • This paper attempts to account for the syntactic distribution of the particle sey in Turkish, in particular its suffixed variant which is a placeholder for expressions that have to be inserted into the discourse later. The paper argues that the distribution of suffixed sey is determined by constituent structure, meaning that Bey can only substitute for syntactic constituents. Thus, sey acts as a pro-form, similar, for instance, to pronouns substituting for noun phrases. This has two implications: First, as sey is a quasi-universal pro-form with the ability to substitute for a wide range of constituents, sey-substitution can be used as a constituency test to peek into the constituent structure of virtually any major syntactic domain. Second, the overall sey-substitution pattern across different syntactic domains constitutes evidence for Kayne's binary branching hypothesis.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Cem KeskinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.13173/TL.25.2.243
ISSN:1431-4983
ISSN:2747-450X
Title of parent work (English):Turkic languages
Publisher:Harrassowitz
Place of publishing:Wiesbaden
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/16
Tag:Turkish syntax; binary branching hypothesis; placeholder; pro-forms
Volume:25
Issue:2
Number of pages:33
First page:243
Last Page:275
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SCHR 1261/3-1]
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 49 Andere Sprachen / 490 Andere Sprachen
8 Literatur / 89 Andere Literaturen / 890 Literaturen anderer Sprachen
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.