Dative or coordinative carbon-boron bond in boron trapped N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs)?
- The spatial magnetic properties, through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRS), of isolated as well as B-C bond length varied model compounds (BR3 trapped NHCs) have been calculated using the GIAO perturbation method employing the nucleus independent chemical shift (NICS) concept and the results visualized as iso-chemical-shielding surfaces (ICSS) of various size and direction. The TSNMRS values (actually the anisotropy effects measurable in H-1 NMR spectroscopy) are employed to qualify and quantify the present dative vs. coordinative bond character of the boron-carbon bond in the trapped NHCs. Results are confirmed by bond lengths and B-11/C-13 chemical shift variations in the BR3 trapped NHCs.
|Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Andreas Koch
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tet.2020.131787
|0040-4020
|1464-5416
|Tetrahedron : the international journal for the rapid publication of full original research papers and critical reviews in organic chemistry
|an answer given on the magnetic criterion
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2021/01/29
|2021
|2023/03/24
|Anisotropy effect; Dative vs. coordinative NHC -> BR3 bond; NHCs; NICS; Through-space NMR; shieldings (TSNMRS)
|80
|131787
|8
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert