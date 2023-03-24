Schließen

Dative or coordinative carbon-boron bond in boron trapped N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs)?

  • The spatial magnetic properties, through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRS), of isolated as well as B-C bond length varied model compounds (BR3 trapped NHCs) have been calculated using the GIAO perturbation method employing the nucleus independent chemical shift (NICS) concept and the results visualized as iso-chemical-shielding surfaces (ICSS) of various size and direction. The TSNMRS values (actually the anisotropy effects measurable in H-1 NMR spectroscopy) are employed to qualify and quantify the present dative vs. coordinative bond character of the boron-carbon bond in the trapped NHCs. Results are confirmed by bond lengths and B-11/C-13 chemical shift variations in the BR3 trapped NHCs.

Metadaten
Author details:Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Andreas Koch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tet.2020.131787
ISSN:0040-4020
ISSN:1464-5416
Title of parent work (English):Tetrahedron : the international journal for the rapid publication of full original research papers and critical reviews in organic chemistry
Subtitle (English):an answer given on the magnetic criterion
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:Anisotropy effect; Dative vs. coordinative NHC -> BR3 bond; NHCs; NICS; Through-space NMR; shieldings (TSNMRS)
Volume:80
Article number:131787
Number of pages:8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

