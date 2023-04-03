Schließen

Rezension zu: Children’s voices from the past: new historical and interdisciplinary perspectives. - Hrsg.: Kristine Moruzi, Nell Musgrove; Carla Pascoe Leahy. - Cham : Springer, Palgrave Macmillan, 2019. - 342 S. - ISBN: 978-3-030-11895-2

Author details:Carly McLaughlinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/1031461X.2021.1905223
ISBN:978-3-030-11895-2
ISBN:978-3-030-11896-9
ISBN:978-3-030-11897-6
ISSN:1031-461X
ISSN:1940-5049
Title of parent work (English):Australian historical studies : a journal of Australian history / Department of History, the University of Melbourne
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/04/03
Volume:52
Issue:2
Number of pages:2
First page:310
Last Page:311
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 910 Geografie, Reisen
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 940 Geschichte Europas
Peer review:Referiert

