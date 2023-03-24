Schließen

In vitro immunization approach to generate specific murine monoclonal IgG antibodies

  • Generating a monoclonal antibody to date is a time intense process that requires immunization of laboratory animals. The transfer of the humoral immune response into in vitro settings enables a shortening of this process and circumvents the necessity of in vivo immunization. However, to orchestrate the complex interplay of dendritic cells, T and B lymphocytes in vitro is very challenging. We therefore aimed for a simplified approach focusing on the protagonist of antibody production: the B lymphocyte. We activated purified murine B lymphocytes alone in vitro by using combinations of antigen and stimuli. We were able to induce a specific antibody response within ten days of culture against a viral coat protein as model antigen. Antibodies were of both IgM and IgG subclass. The stimulated B lymphocytes were transformed into permanently antibody-producing hybridomas by cell fusion technology. We furthermore used this method to induce a specific antibody response against L. pneumophila in vitro. We thus established a useful and effectiveGenerating a monoclonal antibody to date is a time intense process that requires immunization of laboratory animals. The transfer of the humoral immune response into in vitro settings enables a shortening of this process and circumvents the necessity of in vivo immunization. However, to orchestrate the complex interplay of dendritic cells, T and B lymphocytes in vitro is very challenging. We therefore aimed for a simplified approach focusing on the protagonist of antibody production: the B lymphocyte. We activated purified murine B lymphocytes alone in vitro by using combinations of antigen and stimuli. We were able to induce a specific antibody response within ten days of culture against a viral coat protein as model antigen. Antibodies were of both IgM and IgG subclass. The stimulated B lymphocytes were transformed into permanently antibody-producing hybridomas by cell fusion technology. We furthermore used this method to induce a specific antibody response against L. pneumophila in vitro. We thus established a useful and effective in vitro protocol to generate monoclonal antibodies. By overcoming the necessity of in vivo immunization this protocol may be the first step towards a universal strategy to generate antibodies from various species.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sophia MichelchenORCiDGND, Burkhard MicheelORCiD, Katja HanackORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jim.2021.113149
ISSN:0022-1759
ISSN:1872-7905
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34560072
Title of parent work (English):Journal of immunological methods : JIM
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:B cell activation; Hybridoma technology; In vitro immunization; Monoclonal antibody
Volume:499
Article number:113149
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03IPT7030X]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.