In vitro immunization approach to generate specific murine monoclonal IgG antibodies

Generating a monoclonal antibody to date is a time intense process that requires immunization of laboratory animals. The transfer of the humoral immune response into in vitro settings enables a shortening of this process and circumvents the necessity of in vivo immunization. However, to orchestrate the complex interplay of dendritic cells, T and B lymphocytes in vitro is very challenging. We therefore aimed for a simplified approach focusing on the protagonist of antibody production: the B lymphocyte. We activated purified murine B lymphocytes alone in vitro by using combinations of antigen and stimuli. We were able to induce a specific antibody response within ten days of culture against a viral coat protein as model antigen. Antibodies were of both IgM and IgG subclass. The stimulated B lymphocytes were transformed into permanently antibody-producing hybridomas by cell fusion technology. We furthermore used this method to induce a specific antibody response against L. pneumophila in vitro. We thus established a useful and effective in vitro protocol to generate monoclonal antibodies. By overcoming the necessity of in vivo immunization this protocol may be the first step towards a universal strategy to generate antibodies from various species.

