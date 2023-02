Ribosome Heterogeneity and Specialization during Temperature Acclimation in Plants

Ribosomes decode mRNA to synthesize proteins. Ribosomes, once considered static, executing machines, are now viewed as dynamic modulators of translation. Increasingly detailed analyses of structural ribosome heterogeneity led to a paradigm shift toward ribosome specialization for selective translation. As sessile organisms, plants cannot escape harmful environments and evolved strategies to withstand. Plant cytosolic ribosomes are in some respects more diverse than those of other metazoans. This diversity may contribute to plant stress acclimation. The goal of this thesis was to determine whether plants use ribosome heterogeneity to regulate protein synthesis through specialized translation. I focused on temperature acclimation, specifically on shifts to low temperatures. During cold acclimation, Arabidopsis ceases growth for seven days while establishing the responses required to resume growth. Earlier results indicate that ribosome biogenesis is essential for cold acclimation. REIL mutants (reil-dkos) lacking a 60S maturation factor

Ribosomes decode mRNA to synthesize proteins. Ribosomes, once considered static, executing machines, are now viewed as dynamic modulators of translation. Increasingly detailed analyses of structural ribosome heterogeneity led to a paradigm shift toward ribosome specialization for selective translation. As sessile organisms, plants cannot escape harmful environments and evolved strategies to withstand. Plant cytosolic ribosomes are in some respects more diverse than those of other metazoans. This diversity may contribute to plant stress acclimation. The goal of this thesis was to determine whether plants use ribosome heterogeneity to regulate protein synthesis through specialized translation. I focused on temperature acclimation, specifically on shifts to low temperatures. During cold acclimation, Arabidopsis ceases growth for seven days while establishing the responses required to resume growth. Earlier results indicate that ribosome biogenesis is essential for cold acclimation. REIL mutants (reil-dkos) lacking a 60S maturation factor do not acclimate successfully and do not resume growth. Using these genotypes, I ascribed cold-induced defects of ribosome biogenesis to the assembly of the polypeptide exit tunnel (PET) by performing spatial statistics of rProtein changes mapped onto the plant 80S structure. I discovered that growth cessation and PET remodeling also occurs in barley, suggesting a general cold response in plants. Cold triggered PET remodeling is consistent with the function of Rei-1, a REIL homolog of yeast, which performs PET quality control. Using seminal data of ribosome specialization, I show that yeast remodels the tRNA entry site of ribosomes upon change of carbon sources and demonstrate that spatially constrained remodeling of ribosomes in metazoans may modulate protein synthesis. I argue that regional remodeling may be a form of ribosome specialization and show that heterogeneous cytosolic polysomes accumulate after cold acclimation, leading to shifts in the translational output that differs between wild-type and reil-dkos. I found that heterogeneous complexes consist of newly synthesized and reused proteins. I propose that tailored ribosome complexes enable free 60S subunits to select specific 48S initiation complexes for translation. Cold acclimated ribosomes through ribosome remodeling synthesize a novel proteome consistent with known mechanisms of cold acclimation. The main hypothesis arising from my thesis is that heterogeneous/ specialized ribosomes alter translation preferences, adjust the proteome and thereby activate plant programs for successful cold acclimation.

…