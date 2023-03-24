Schließen

Bridge damage

  • Building Information Modeling (BIM) representations of bridges enriched by inspection data will add tremendous value to future Bridge Management Systems (BMSs). This paper presents an approach for point cloud-based detection of spalling damage, as well as integrating damage components into a BIM via semantic enrichment of an as-built Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) model. An approach for generating the as-built BIM, geometric reconstruction of detected damage point clusters and semantic-enrichment of the corresponding IFC model is presented. Multiview-classification is used and evaluated for the detection of spalling damage features. The semantic enrichment of as-built IFC models is based on injecting classified and reconstructed damage clusters back into the as-built IFC, thus generating an accurate as-is IFC model compliant to the BMS inspection requirements.

Metadaten
Author details:Dušan IsailovićORCiD, Vladeta StojanovicORCiDGND, Matthias TrappORCiDGND, Rico RichterORCiDGND, Rade Hajdin, Jürgen Roland Friedrich DöllnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.autcon.2020.103088
ISSN:0926-5805
ISSN:1872-7891
Title of parent work (English):Automation in construction : an international research journal
Subtitle (English):detection, IFC-based semantic enrichment and visualization
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:3D point clouds; bridge management systems; building information modeling; damage detection; multiview classification
Volume:112
Article number:103088
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development of the; Republic of Serbia [TR-36038]; Research School on Service-Oriented; Systems Engineering of the Hasso Plattner Institute, Faculty of Digital; Engineering, University of Potsdam, Germany
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 69 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk / 690 Hausbau, Bauhandwerk
Peer review:Referiert

