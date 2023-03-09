Riesz decompositions for Schrödinger operators on graphs
- We study superharmonic functions for Schrodinger operators on general weighted graphs. Specifically, we prove two decompositions which both go under the name Riesz decomposition in the literature. The first one decomposes a superharmonic function into a harmonic and a potential part. The second one decomposes a superharmonic function into a sum of superharmonic functions with certain upper bounds given by prescribed superharmonic functions. As application we show a Brelot type theorem.
|Greatest harmonic minorant; Green's function; Potential theory; Schrödinger operator; Subcritical; Weighted; graph
