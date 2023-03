Salman Schocken (1877– 1959), department store magnate, cultural Zionist, and philanthropist, founded book publishing companies in Germany, Palestine/Israel, and the US. The Schocken Verlag in Berlin (1931– 1938) and Schocken Books in New York (founded in 1945) shared a mission: to culturally and spiritually fortify beleaguered Jewish communities, who were no longer anchored in the religious tradition. Despite the dramatic changes in the Jewish world, Schocken found that both German and American Jewry needed to be grounded in a positive sense of Jewishness. He sought to shape this new identity by offering texts from the religious tradition and the Jewish cultural heritage – and to make them relevant to post-traditional Jews by packaging them in new forms: Anthologies and (cultural) translations presented texts like prayers and mystical texts as cultural expressions; series of small, affordable, and attractive books – the Schocken Bücherei in Germany and the Schocken Library in the US – were meant as a new transnational canon of Jewish

Salman Schocken (1877– 1959), department store magnate, cultural Zionist, and philanthropist, founded book publishing companies in Germany, Palestine/Israel, and the US. The Schocken Verlag in Berlin (1931– 1938) and Schocken Books in New York (founded in 1945) shared a mission: to culturally and spiritually fortify beleaguered Jewish communities, who were no longer anchored in the religious tradition. Despite the dramatic changes in the Jewish world, Schocken found that both German and American Jewry needed to be grounded in a positive sense of Jewishness. He sought to shape this new identity by offering texts from the religious tradition and the Jewish cultural heritage – and to make them relevant to post-traditional Jews by packaging them in new forms: Anthologies and (cultural) translations presented texts like prayers and mystical texts as cultural expressions; series of small, affordable, and attractive books – the Schocken Bücherei in Germany and the Schocken Library in the US – were meant as a new transnational canon of Jewish cultural knowledge. In reality, however, Schocken Books mostly imported and translated texts, which the Verlag had selected according to German-Jewish ideals of Bildung. The American company almost went bankrupt in the 1950s, before it connected with the specifically American cultural needs of its audience. While this experience calls into question the Schocken mission of a transnational Jewish cultural canon, it suggests that the formation of a new Jewish epistemology was a crucial process of Jewish modernization.

