StudyU: A Platform for Designing and Conducting Innovative Digital N-of-1 Trials

Stefan Konigorski, Sarah Wernicke, Tamara Slosarek, Alexander Maximilian Zenner, Nils Strelow, Darius Ferenc Ruether, Florian Henschel, Manisha Manaswini, Fabian Pottbäcker, Jonathan Antonio Edelman, Babajide Owoyele, Matteo Danieletto, Eddye Golden, Micol Zweig, Girish N. Nadkarni, Erwin Bottinger
- N-of-1 trials are the gold standard study design to evaluate individual treatment effects and derive personalized treatment strategies. Digital tools have the potential to initiate a new era of N-of-1 trials in terms of scale and scope, but fully functional platforms are not yet available. Here, we present the open source StudyU platform, which includes the StudyU Designer and StudyU app. With the StudyU Designer, scientists are given a collaborative web application to digitally specify, publish, and conduct N-of-1 trials. The StudyU app is a smartphone app with innovative user-centric elements for participants to partake in trials published through the StudyU Designer to assess the effects of different interventions on their health. Thereby, the StudyU platform allows clinicians and researchers worldwide to easily design and conduct digital N-of-1 trials in a safe manner. We envision that StudyU can change the landscape of personalized treatments both for patients and healthy individuals, democratize and personalize evidenceN-of-1 trials are the gold standard study design to evaluate individual treatment effects and derive personalized treatment strategies. Digital tools have the potential to initiate a new era of N-of-1 trials in terms of scale and scope, but fully functional platforms are not yet available. Here, we present the open source StudyU platform, which includes the StudyU Designer and StudyU app. With the StudyU Designer, scientists are given a collaborative web application to digitally specify, publish, and conduct N-of-1 trials. The StudyU app is a smartphone app with innovative user-centric elements for participants to partake in trials published through the StudyU Designer to assess the effects of different interventions on their health. Thereby, the StudyU platform allows clinicians and researchers worldwide to easily design and conduct digital N-of-1 trials in a safe manner. We envision that StudyU can change the landscape of personalized treatments both for patients and healthy individuals, democratize and personalize evidence generation for self-optimization and medicine, and can be integrated in clinical practice.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Stefan KonigorskiORCiDGND, Sarah WernickeORCiD, Tamara SlosarekORCiD, Alexander Maximilian ZennerORCiD, Nils StrelowORCiD, Darius Ferenc RuetherORCiDGND, Florian HenschelORCiD, Manisha ManaswiniORCiD, Fabian PottbäckerORCiD, Jonathan Antonio EdelmanORCiD, Babajide OwoyeleORCiD, Matteo DanielettoORCiD, Eddye GoldenORCiD, Micol ZweigORCiD, Girish N. NadkarniORCiD, Erwin BottingerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-580370
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58037
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät (12)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/02/15
|Publication year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/02/20
|Tag:
|N-of-1 trial; SCED; app; digital health; digital interventions; mobile application; single-case experimental design; web application
|Issue:
|12
|Number of pages:
|12
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle