Schließen

StudyU: A Platform for Designing and Conducting Innovative Digital N-of-1 Trials

  • N-of-1 trials are the gold standard study design to evaluate individual treatment effects and derive personalized treatment strategies. Digital tools have the potential to initiate a new era of N-of-1 trials in terms of scale and scope, but fully functional platforms are not yet available. Here, we present the open source StudyU platform, which includes the StudyU Designer and StudyU app. With the StudyU Designer, scientists are given a collaborative web application to digitally specify, publish, and conduct N-of-1 trials. The StudyU app is a smartphone app with innovative user-centric elements for participants to partake in trials published through the StudyU Designer to assess the effects of different interventions on their health. Thereby, the StudyU platform allows clinicians and researchers worldwide to easily design and conduct digital N-of-1 trials in a safe manner. We envision that StudyU can change the landscape of personalized treatments both for patients and healthy individuals, democratize and personalize evidenceN-of-1 trials are the gold standard study design to evaluate individual treatment effects and derive personalized treatment strategies. Digital tools have the potential to initiate a new era of N-of-1 trials in terms of scale and scope, but fully functional platforms are not yet available. Here, we present the open source StudyU platform, which includes the StudyU Designer and StudyU app. With the StudyU Designer, scientists are given a collaborative web application to digitally specify, publish, and conduct N-of-1 trials. The StudyU app is a smartphone app with innovative user-centric elements for participants to partake in trials published through the StudyU Designer to assess the effects of different interventions on their health. Thereby, the StudyU platform allows clinicians and researchers worldwide to easily design and conduct digital N-of-1 trials in a safe manner. We envision that StudyU can change the landscape of personalized treatments both for patients and healthy individuals, democratize and personalize evidence generation for self-optimization and medicine, and can be integrated in clinical practice.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pde012.pdfeng
    (950KB)

    SHA-512:7268b4aebda18e219e61a02278441eb1a87f11c8b560eaaaea2f2206c99ae0916fa5f1e0a99565f129836fa245dddb6843ee1eb30c3c6233c76f665162771271

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stefan KonigorskiORCiDGND, Sarah WernickeORCiD, Tamara SlosarekORCiD, Alexander Maximilian ZennerORCiD, Nils StrelowORCiD, Darius Ferenc RuetherORCiDGND, Florian HenschelORCiD, Manisha ManaswiniORCiD, Fabian PottbäckerORCiD, Jonathan Antonio EdelmanORCiD, Babajide OwoyeleORCiD, Matteo DanielettoORCiD, Eddye GoldenORCiD, Micol ZweigORCiD, Girish N. NadkarniORCiD, Erwin BottingerORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-580370
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-58037
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät (12)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/15
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/02/20
Tag:N-of-1 trial; SCED; app; digital health; digital interventions; mobile application; single-case experimental design; web application
Issue:12
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.