Schließen

Public character

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Iwan-Michelangelo D'AprileORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-86525-825-0
Title of parent work (German):Jüdische und christliche Intellektuelle in Berlin um 1800 : Freundschaften – Partnerschaften – Feindschaften
Subtitle (German):Saul Ascher als deutsch-jüdischer Publizist
Publisher:Wehrhahn
Place of publishing:Hannover
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/27
First page:247
Last Page:262
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.