Éducation publique et formation autodidacte
- Cet article explore les débats sur la formation autodidacte dans le contexte d’une constellation franco-allemande autour de 1800. Il met en évidence les interférences fécondes qui ont existé entre les Lumières françaises, notamment par l’intermédiaire de Mirabeau, et l’Aufklärung allemande, en particulier les cercles berlinois autour de la Mittwochsgesellschaft et Wilhelm von Humboldt. Il analyse par ailleurs la dimension politique de l’autodidaxie à la veille de la Révolution française.
- This article explores the debates on autodidacticism in the context of a Franco-German constellation around 1800. It highlights the fertile interferences that existed between the French Enlightenment, notably through Mirabeau, and the German Aufklärung, in particular the Berlin circles around the Mittwochsgesellschaft and Wilhelm von Humboldt. He also analyzes the political dimension of self-education on the eve of the French Revolution.