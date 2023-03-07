Schließen

Die Sanktionsausschüsse zwischen Macht und Regeln

Sanctions Committees Caught between Power and Rules

  • Sanktionen sind ein wichtiges Instrument des UN-Sicherheitsrats zur Erhaltung des Weltfriedens. Viele zentrale Entscheidungen, wie etwa die Listung und Entlistung terrorverdächtiger Personen, werden fernab der Öffentlichkeit in Sanktionsausschüssen getroffen. Die Einsetzung dieser Ausschüsse hat die Entscheidungsdynamiken im Rat erheblich verändert.
  • Sanctions are an important instrument of the United Nations Security Council to maintain international peace and security. The Council, however, transfers many decisions, such as the listing and delisting of individuals suspected of supporting terrorism, to its subsidiary sanctions committees, mostly beyond public scrutiny. The article explores, how the creation of sanctions committees has changed decision-making dynamics, how committee members can be committed to rules and what this might imply for Germany’s future role on the Council.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas DörflerORCiDGND
ISSN:0042-384X
ISSN:2366-6773
Title of parent work (English):Vereinte Nationen : Zeitschrift für die Vereinten Nationen und ihre Sonderorganisationen
Publisher:BWV
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2018/04/24
Publication year:2018
Release date:2023/03/07
Tag:Al-Qaida; Iran; Sanktionen; Sicherheitsrat; Sudan; Terrorismus
UN Security Council; sanctions committee
Volume:66
Issue:2
Number of pages:5
First page:62
Last Page:66
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access

