This article reflects on and adds to the ongoing discussion of the German Science Council’s recommendations for the further development of peace and conflict research. We focus on the gaps in empirical-analytical research methodology identified by the German Science Council and elaborate how they affect interdisciplinary cooperation, international visibility and policy-oriented research within the German peace and conflict research community. We follow the analysis of the Science Council’s report and argue that a diversified training in as well as knowledge of empirical research methodology is of central importance for interdisciplinary and international cooperation as well as comprehensive policy-oriented research. Future initiatives within the peace and conflict research community should strive to reflect the methodological diversity of our research community and put a special emphasis on training in empirical-analytical research methodology, in order to strengthen the methodological expertise in this realm. Our article originates

This article reflects on and adds to the ongoing discussion of the German Science Council’s recommendations for the further development of peace and conflict research. We focus on the gaps in empirical-analytical research methodology identified by the German Science Council and elaborate how they affect interdisciplinary cooperation, international visibility and policy-oriented research within the German peace and conflict research community. We follow the analysis of the Science Council’s report and argue that a diversified training in as well as knowledge of empirical research methodology is of central importance for interdisciplinary and international cooperation as well as comprehensive policy-oriented research. Future initiatives within the peace and conflict research community should strive to reflect the methodological diversity of our research community and put a special emphasis on training in empirical-analytical research methodology, in order to strengthen the methodological expertise in this realm. Our article originates from a discussion within the working group on “Empirical Research Methods in Peace and Conflict Research” of the German Association for Peace and Conflict Studies’ (Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Friedens- und Konfliktforschung e.V.—AFK).

…