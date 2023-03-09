Schließen

Die Manosphere

  • Die sogenannte Manosphere – eine digitale Gemeinschaft, die sich hauptsächlich durch misogyne und antifeministische Beiträge und Ideologien auszeichnet – ist aufgrund ihrer Verbindung zu verschiedenen Terroranschlägen in der letzten Zeit verstärkt in das Blickfeld der Medien gelangt. Dieser Beitrag untersucht die bislang häufig vernachlässigte Rolle digitaler Räume und Netzwerke im Kontext regressiver, frauenfeindlicher Ideologien und daraus erwachsende gewalttätige antifeministische Handlungsrepertoires aus Perspektive der Bewegungsforschung. Am Beispiel der Manosphere auf der Plattform Reddit zeige ich, wie durch das Zusammenspiel zwischen technologischer Infrastruktur und regressiver Ideologie die Grundlage für die Mobilisierung und Sozialisierung in antifeministische Bewegungskulturen mit gewalttätigen Handlungsrepertoires on- und offline geschaffen wird.
  • The Manosphere – a digital community ranging across different platforms, whose members are united by a shared misogynist, antifeminist ideology – has gained public attention in the wake of several male supremacist terrorist attacks. This article discusses the growing, yet under-researched, relevance of digital antifeminist networks for mobilization, socialization and activism in the context of regressive misogynist ideologies from a social movement perspective. At the example of manosphere-related parts of the social media platform Reddit, I illustrate the interplay between the technological infrastructure of the platform with the growing formation of a regressive and potentially violent online culture and community. These dynamics of a toxic technoculture, in turn, crucially enable particular radical and violent antifeminist and misogynist repertoires on- and offline.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ann-Kathrin RothermelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/fjsb-2020-0041
ISSN:2192-4848
ISSN:2365-9890
Title of parent work (German):Forschungsjournal Soziale Bewegungen
Subtitle (German):die Rolle von digitalen Gemeinschaften und regressiven Bewegungsdynamiken für on- und offline Antifeminismus
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/09
Volume:33
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:491
Last Page:505
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.