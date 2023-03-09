Die Manosphere
- Die sogenannte Manosphere – eine digitale Gemeinschaft, die sich hauptsächlich durch misogyne und antifeministische Beiträge und Ideologien auszeichnet – ist aufgrund ihrer Verbindung zu verschiedenen Terroranschlägen in der letzten Zeit verstärkt in das Blickfeld der Medien gelangt. Dieser Beitrag untersucht die bislang häufig vernachlässigte Rolle digitaler Räume und Netzwerke im Kontext regressiver, frauenfeindlicher Ideologien und daraus erwachsende gewalttätige antifeministische Handlungsrepertoires aus Perspektive der Bewegungsforschung. Am Beispiel der Manosphere auf der Plattform Reddit zeige ich, wie durch das Zusammenspiel zwischen technologischer Infrastruktur und regressiver Ideologie die Grundlage für die Mobilisierung und Sozialisierung in antifeministische Bewegungskulturen mit gewalttätigen Handlungsrepertoires on- und offline geschaffen wird.
- The Manosphere – a digital community ranging across different platforms, whose members are united by a shared misogynist, antifeminist ideology – has gained public attention in the wake of several male supremacist terrorist attacks. This article discusses the growing, yet under-researched, relevance of digital antifeminist networks for mobilization, socialization and activism in the context of regressive misogynist ideologies from a social movement perspective. At the example of manosphere-related parts of the social media platform Reddit, I illustrate the interplay between the technological infrastructure of the platform with the growing formation of a regressive and potentially violent online culture and community. These dynamics of a toxic technoculture, in turn, crucially enable particular radical and violent antifeminist and misogynist repertoires on- and offline.
