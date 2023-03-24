Kontroversen um die Reform der UN-Menschenrechtsvertragsorgane
Controversies Over Reform of UN Human Rights Treaty Bodies
- Das UN-Menschenrechtssystem steht unter gewaltigem Druck. In den aktuellen Diskussionen um die Reform der Menschenrechtsvertragsorgane offenbart sich eine Kluft zwischen Staaten in der Generalversammlung und Ausschussmitgliedern mit zivilgesellschaftlichen Akteuren.
- The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) initiated a development towards a legally binding human rights treaty system. Ratification of the nine human rights treaties is universal and continuing. Recently, the treaty-based system has come under a lot of pressure. States not only lack commitment to their reporting obligations under human rights law and their financial contributions to the system, but openly question the working methods of the treaty bodies and their cooperation with civil society actors. As a result, the current reform process, to be concluded in 2020, also presents an opportunity to reevaluate the role of civil society actors for the development of human rights law.
|Author details:
|Nina ReinersORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0042-384X
|ISSN:
|2366-6773
|Title of parent work (English):
|Vereinte Nationen
|Publisher:
|BWV, Berliner Wiss.-Verl.
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Publication year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2023/03/24
|Tag:
|Hochkommissariat für Menschenrechte (OHCHR); Menschen- rechtserklärungen/-übereinkommen
Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; human rights
|Volume:
|66
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|266
|Last Page:
|271
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft