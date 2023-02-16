Studentische Lerneffekte in Simulationen der Vereinten Nationen

Do simulations as active learning methods enhance the learning outcomes of students in peace and conflict studies? This paper examines different UN simulations in order to demonstrate their effectiveness regarding three levels of knowledge (factual and procedural knowkledge and soft-skills). Despite comprehensive theoretical claims about the positive effects of active learning environments on students’ learning outcomes, substantial empirical evidence is still limited. The purpose of this paper is to systematically test previous claims about the learning effects of UN simulations and to demonstrate their added value for peace and conflict studies. To gain comprehensive data, we evaluate three simulations that cover the whole range of simulation characteristics: a short in-class simulation of the UN Security Council, a regional UN simulation, and two delegations to the National Model United Nations. The results show that simulations, as a teaching methods, have a positive impact on students’ learning outcomes: they lead to better

Do simulations as active learning methods enhance the learning outcomes of students in peace and conflict studies? This paper examines different UN simulations in order to demonstrate their effectiveness regarding three levels of knowledge (factual and procedural knowkledge and soft-skills). Despite comprehensive theoretical claims about the positive effects of active learning environments on students’ learning outcomes, substantial empirical evidence is still limited. The purpose of this paper is to systematically test previous claims about the learning effects of UN simulations and to demonstrate their added value for peace and conflict studies. To gain comprehensive data, we evaluate three simulations that cover the whole range of simulation characteristics: a short in-class simulation of the UN Security Council, a regional UN simulation, and two delegations to the National Model United Nations. The results show that simulations, as a teaching methods, have a positive impact on students’ learning outcomes: they lead to better knowledge about the UN, promote soft skills, and reflectivity.

