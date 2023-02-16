Studentische Lerneffekte in Simulationen der Vereinten Nationen
- Verbessern Planspiele als aktive Lernmethode die Lernergebnisse von Student*innen der Friedens- und Konfliktforschung (FuK)? Dieser Beitrag untersucht verschiedene UN-Simulationen, um deren Effektivität in Bezug auf drei Wissensbereichen (Fakten- und Verfahrenswissen, Soft Skills) nachzuweisen. Im Gegensatz zu theoretischen Aussagen über die positiven Auswirkungen aktiver Lernumgebungen auf die Lernergebnisse von Student*innen sind empirische Belege begrenzt. Mit diesem Beitrag sollen frühere Behauptungen über die Lerneffekte von UN-Simulationen systematisch überprüft und der Mehrwert für die FuK demonstriert werden. Um umfassende Daten zu erhalten, evaluieren wir drei Planspiele, die eine Reihe von Simulationseigenschaften abdecken: Eine kurze Simulation des UN-Sicherheitsrats, eine regionale UN-Simulation sowie die Teilnahme von zwei Delegationen am National Model United Nations. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Planspiele als Lehrmethode positive Auswirkungen auf die Lernergebnisse der Student*innen haben: Sie führen zu einem besserenVerbessern Planspiele als aktive Lernmethode die Lernergebnisse von Student*innen der Friedens- und Konfliktforschung (FuK)? Dieser Beitrag untersucht verschiedene UN-Simulationen, um deren Effektivität in Bezug auf drei Wissensbereichen (Fakten- und Verfahrenswissen, Soft Skills) nachzuweisen. Im Gegensatz zu theoretischen Aussagen über die positiven Auswirkungen aktiver Lernumgebungen auf die Lernergebnisse von Student*innen sind empirische Belege begrenzt. Mit diesem Beitrag sollen frühere Behauptungen über die Lerneffekte von UN-Simulationen systematisch überprüft und der Mehrwert für die FuK demonstriert werden. Um umfassende Daten zu erhalten, evaluieren wir drei Planspiele, die eine Reihe von Simulationseigenschaften abdecken: Eine kurze Simulation des UN-Sicherheitsrats, eine regionale UN-Simulation sowie die Teilnahme von zwei Delegationen am National Model United Nations. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Planspiele als Lehrmethode positive Auswirkungen auf die Lernergebnisse der Student*innen haben: Sie führen zu einem besseren Wissen über die UN, fördern Soft Skills sowie Reflexionsfähigkeit.…
- Do simulations as active learning methods enhance the learning outcomes of students in peace and conflict studies? This paper examines different UN simulations in order to demonstrate their effectiveness regarding three levels of knowledge (factual and procedural knowkledge and soft-skills). Despite comprehensive theoretical claims about the positive effects of active learning environments on students’ learning outcomes, substantial empirical evidence is still limited. The purpose of this paper is to systematically test previous claims about the learning effects of UN simulations and to demonstrate their added value for peace and conflict studies. To gain comprehensive data, we evaluate three simulations that cover the whole range of simulation characteristics: a short in-class simulation of the UN Security Council, a regional UN simulation, and two delegations to the National Model United Nations. The results show that simulations, as a teaching methods, have a positive impact on students’ learning outcomes: they lead to betterDo simulations as active learning methods enhance the learning outcomes of students in peace and conflict studies? This paper examines different UN simulations in order to demonstrate their effectiveness regarding three levels of knowledge (factual and procedural knowkledge and soft-skills). Despite comprehensive theoretical claims about the positive effects of active learning environments on students’ learning outcomes, substantial empirical evidence is still limited. The purpose of this paper is to systematically test previous claims about the learning effects of UN simulations and to demonstrate their added value for peace and conflict studies. To gain comprehensive data, we evaluate three simulations that cover the whole range of simulation characteristics: a short in-class simulation of the UN Security Council, a regional UN simulation, and two delegations to the National Model United Nations. The results show that simulations, as a teaching methods, have a positive impact on students’ learning outcomes: they lead to better knowledge about the UN, promote soft skills, and reflectivity.…
|Author details:
|Julia LeibORCiDGND, Samantha RuppelORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s42597-019-00007-y
|ISSN:
|2524-6976
|ISSN:
|2192-1741
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zeitschrift für Friedens- und Konfliktforschung
|translated title (English):
|the learning effects of students participating in UN simulations
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Wiesbaden
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2019
|Publication year:
|2019
|Release date:
|2023/02/16
|Tag:
|Aktives Lernen; Internationale Beziehungen; Lehre; Planspiele; Verhandlungen
Active learning; Education; International relations; Negotiations; Simulation game
|Volume:
|8
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|99
|Last Page:
|111
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung