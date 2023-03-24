Schließen

Advocacy coalition constellations and norm collisions

  • To date, there has been little research on how advocacy coalitions influence the dynamic relationships between norms. Addressing norm collisions as a particular type of norm dynamics, we ask if and how advocacy coalitions and the constellations between them bring such norm collisions to the fore. Norm collisions surface in situations in which actors claim that two or more norms are incompatible with each other, promoting different, even opposing, behavioural choices. We examine the effect of advocacy coalition constellations (ACC) on the activation and varying evolution of norm collisions in three issue areas: international drug control, human trafficking, and child labour. These areas have a legally codified prohibitive regime in common. At the same time, they differ with regard to the specific ACC present. Exploiting this variation, we generate insights into how power asymmetries and other characteristics of ACC affect norm collisions across our three issue areas.

Author details:Anna HolzscheiterORCiD, Sassan GholiaghaORCiD, Andrea Margit LieseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13600826.2021.1885352
ISSN:1360-0826
Title of parent work (English):Global Society
Subtitle (English):insights from international drug control, human trafficking, and child labour
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/24
Tag:Norm collisions; advocacy coalitions; child labour; drug control; human trafficking; norms
Volume:36
Issue:1
Number of pages:24
First page:1
Last Page:24
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

