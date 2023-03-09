Schließen

Mediating power?

  The selection of the executive heads of international organisations represents a key decision in the politics of international organisations. However, we know little about what dynamics influence this selection. The article focuses on the nationality of selected executive heads. It argues that institutional design impacts the factors that influence leadership selection by shaping the costs and benefits of attaining the position for member states' nationals. The argument is tested with novel data on the nationality of individuals in charge of 69 international organisation bureaucracies between 1970 and 2017. Two findings stand out: first, powerful countries are more able to secure positions in international organisations in which executive heads are voted in by majority voting. Second, less consistent evidence implies that powerful countries secure more positions when bureaucracies are authoritative. The findings have implications for debates on international cooperation by illustrating how power and institutions interact in the selection of international organisation executive heads.

Metadaten
Author details:Mirko Noa HeinzelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1369148121992761
ISSN:1467-856X
ISSN:1369-1481
Title of parent work (English):The British journal of politics & international relations : BJPIR
Subtitle (English):Delegation, pooling and leadership selection at international organisations
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/09
Tag:decision-making; delegation; executive head; institutional design; international organisations; pooling; selection
Volume:24
Issue:1
Number of pages:18
First page:153
Last Page:170
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

