Constitutional Dynamics in the European Union

  • Despite high institutional hurdles for constitutional change, one observes surprisingly many EU treaty revisions. This article takes up the questions of what determines whether a treaty provision is successfully changed and why provisions are renegotiated at subsequent Intergovernmental Conferences. The article presents an institutionalist theory explaining success and renegotiation and tests the theory using all core institutional provisions by means of Qualitative Comparative Analysis. The causal analysis shows that low conflict potential of an issue is sufficient for successfully changing the treaties. Furthermore, high conflict potential of an issue and its fundamental change are sufficient for it to be renegotiated.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas DörflerORCiDGND, Katharina Holzinger, Jan Biesenbender
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/01900692.2017.1295267
ISSN:0190-0692
ISSN:1532-4265
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Public Administration
Subtitle (German):Success, Failure, and Stability of Institutional Treaty Revisions
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/03/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2023/03/09
Volume:40
Issue:14
Number of pages:13
First page:1237
Last Page:1249
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

