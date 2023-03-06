Rezension zu: Sanz Serrano, Rosa: Historia de los Godos: una epopeya histórica de Escandinavia a Toledo. - Madrid: Esfera de los Libros, 2009. - 651 S. - ISBN: 978-84-9734-807-2
|Author details:
|Eike FaberORCiDGND
|URL:
|http://www.hsozkult.de/publicationreview/id/reb-12895
|ISSN:
|2196-5307
|Title of parent work (German):
|H-Soz-Kult
|Publisher:
|Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2009/10/19
|Publication year:
|2009
|Release date:
|2023/03/06
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie