The Visigoths as the other

Los visigodos como el otro

  • An analysis of Roman -Visigothic relations in different terms than the usual presupposition of constant military and confessional/Christia n antagonism. Structuralist methodology demonstrates how Roman needs at precise historical moments determ in e how Visigoths were perceived and, therefore, portrayed in our source.
  • Se pretenden analizar los contactos romano-visigodos fuera de las líneas convencionales que enmarcan estas relaciones en un entramado religiosomilitar. Recurriendo al estructuralismo histórico podemos mostrar cómo las necesidades concretas de Roma determinan la percepción de los visigodos así como su representación en las fuentes.

Author details:Eike FaberORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5944/etfii.22.2009.1751
ISSN:2340-1370
ISSN:1130-1082
Title of parent work (Spanish):Espacio, tiempo y forma : revista de la Facultad de Geografia e Historia / Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia. Serie 2, Historia antigua
Subtitle (English):Barbarians, heretics, martyrs
Subtitle (Spanish):Bárbaros, herejes, mártire
Publisher:Univ.
Place of publishing:Madrid
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2010/01/01
Publication year:2010
Release date:2023/03/06
Tag:4th-5th century AD.; Christianity; Roman Empires; Structuralism; goths
Imperio romano; cristianismo; estructuralismo; godos; siglos IV-V d.C
Issue:22
Number of pages:10
First page:287
Last Page:296
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie

