The Visigoths as the other
Los visigodos como el otro
- An analysis of Roman -Visigothic relations in different terms than the usual presupposition of constant military and confessional/Christia n antagonism. Structuralist methodology demonstrates how Roman needs at precise historical moments determ in e how Visigoths were perceived and, therefore, portrayed in our source.
- Se pretenden analizar los contactos romano-visigodos fuera de las líneas convencionales que enmarcan estas relaciones en un entramado religiosomilitar. Recurriendo al estructuralismo histórico podemos mostrar cómo las necesidades concretas de Roma determinan la percepción de los visigodos así como su representación en las fuentes.
|Eike FaberORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.5944/etfii.22.2009.1751
|2340-1370
|1130-1082
|Espacio, tiempo y forma : revista de la Facultad de Geografia e Historia / Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia. Serie 2, Historia antigua
|Barbarians, heretics, martyrs
|Bárbaros, herejes, mártire
|Univ.
|Madrid
|Article
|English
|2010/01/01
|2010
|2023/03/06
|4th-5th century AD.; Christianity; Roman Empires; Structuralism; goths
Imperio romano; cristianismo; estructuralismo; godos; siglos IV-V d.C
|22
|10
|287
|296
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie