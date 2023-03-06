The Visigoths as the other Los visigodos como el otro

Eike Faber An analysis of Roman -Visigothic relations in different terms than the usual presupposition of constant military and confessional/Christia n antagonism. Structuralist methodology demonstrates how Roman needs at precise historical moments determ in e how Visigoths were perceived and, therefore, portrayed in our source.

Se pretenden analizar los contactos romano-visigodos fuera de las líneas convencionales que enmarcan estas relaciones en un entramado religiosomilitar. Recurriendo al estructuralismo histórico podemos mostrar cómo las necesidades concretas de Roma determinan la percepción de los visigodos así como su representación en las fuentes.