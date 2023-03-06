Sobre los orígenes y la evaluación de los Germanos en la literatura alemana de los siglos XVI
- Los conceptos que tenían los habitantes del Sacro Imperio Romano sobre la nación germana respecto a su filiación étnica y sus orígenes cambian a partir del inicio de la historia moderna. A través del análisis de los ejemplos más relevantes el presente estudio traza las líneas maestras de este proceso de apropiación e interpretción del pasado que empieza con la recepción de la Germania de Tácito por los escritores humanistas y se prolonga a lo largo de los siglos XVII, XVIII y XIX.
- The concepts which inhabitants of the Holy Roman Empire had of the German Nation regarding their ethnic affiliation and origins changed at the beginning of the Modern Age. Through the analysis of the most significant examples, this paper provides an outline of the development of the appropriation process and interpretation of the past that begins with the humanist writers’ reactions to the discovery of Tacitus’ work, Germania, and continues over the course the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and the widespread belief that contemporary Germans and the Germani of classical authors are essentially identical.