Schließen

Marathon oder Salamis?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eike FaberORCiDGND
ISBN:978-84-8359-498-8
Title of parent work (English):Salve Lucrum : homenaje al profesor Juan José Ferrer Maestro
Subtitle (German):zum Widerstreit der Erinnerungsorte im athenischen Gefallenengedanken
Publisher:Calambur
Place of publishing:Madrid
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/03
First page:287
Last Page:314
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 93 Geschichte des Altertums (bis ca. 499), Archäologie / 930 Geschichte des Altertums bis ca. 499, Archäologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.