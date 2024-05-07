Justice carved into the body
|Author details:
|Eike FaberORCiDGND, Marc TipoldORCiD
|Subtitle (German):
|Maiming corporal punishments in the pre-modern world
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Report
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/05/07
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie