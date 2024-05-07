Schließen

Justice carved into the body

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Eike FaberORCiDGND, Marc TipoldORCiD
Subtitle (German):Maiming corporal punishments in the pre-modern world
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Report
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Release date:2024/05/07
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.