Nationality as Intersectional Storytelling

  • Nationality traditionally is one of imagology’s key terms. In this article, I propose an intersectional understanding of this category, conceiving nationality as an interdependent dynamic. I thus conclude it to be always internally constructed by notions of gender, sexuality, race, class, religion, age, ability, and other identity categories. This complex and multi-layered construct, I argue, is formed narratively. To exemplify this, I analyse practices of stereotyping in Honoré de Balzac’s Illusions perdues (1843) and Henry James’s The American (1877) which construct the so-called Parisienne as a synecdoche for nineteenth-century France.

Author details:Maria WeilandtGND
Title of parent work (English):New Perspectives on Imagology
Subtitle (English):Inventing the "Parisienne"
Editor(s):Katharina Edtstadler, Sandra Folie, Gianna Zocco
Date of first publication:2022/11/10
Publication year:2022
Tag:Allgemeine und Vergleichende Literaturwissenschaft; Honoré de Balzac; Imagologie; Intersektionalität; Komparatistik
Henry James
