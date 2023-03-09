Nationality as Intersectional Storytelling
- Nationality traditionally is one of imagology’s key terms. In this article, I propose an intersectional understanding of this category, conceiving nationality as an interdependent dynamic. I thus conclude it to be always internally constructed by notions of gender, sexuality, race, class, religion, age, ability, and other identity categories. This complex and multi-layered construct, I argue, is formed narratively. To exemplify this, I analyse practices of stereotyping in Honoré de Balzac’s Illusions perdues (1843) and Henry James’s The American (1877) which construct the so-called Parisienne as a synecdoche for nineteenth-century France.
