Preface to the special issue on the 11th International Conference on Graph Transformation

Leen Lambers, Jens Weber This special issue contains extended versions of four selected papers from the 11th International Conference on Graph Transformation (ICGT 2018). The articles cover a tool for computing core graphs via SAT/SMT solvers (graph language definition), graph transformation through graph surfing in reaction systems (a new graph transformation formalism), the essence and initiality of conflicts in M-adhesive transformation systems, and a calculus of concurrent graph-rewriting processes (theory on conflicts and parallel independence).