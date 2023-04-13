Schließen

Preface to the special issue on the 11th International Conference on Graph Transformation

  • This special issue contains extended versions of four selected papers from the 11th International Conference on Graph Transformation (ICGT 2018). The articles cover a tool for computing core graphs via SAT/SMT solvers (graph language definition), graph transformation through graph surfing in reaction systems (a new graph transformation formalism), the essence and initiality of conflicts in M-adhesive transformation systems, and a calculus of concurrent graph-rewriting processes (theory on conflicts and parallel independence).

Author details:Leen LambersORCiDGND, Jens Weber
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jlamp.2020.100525
ISSN:2352-2208
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Logical and Algebraic Methods in Programming
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/24
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/13
Tag:concurrent graph rewriting; conflicts and dependencies in; graph languages; graph transformation
Volume:112
Article number:100525
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

