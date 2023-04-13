Preface to the special issue on the 11th International Conference on Graph Transformation
- This special issue contains extended versions of four selected papers from the 11th International Conference on Graph Transformation (ICGT 2018). The articles cover a tool for computing core graphs via SAT/SMT solvers (graph language definition), graph transformation through graph surfing in reaction systems (a new graph transformation formalism), the essence and initiality of conflicts in M-adhesive transformation systems, and a calculus of concurrent graph-rewriting processes (theory on conflicts and parallel independence).
|Leen LambersORCiDGND, Jens Weber
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jlamp.2020.100525
|2352-2208
|Journal of Logical and Algebraic Methods in Programming
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2020/01/24
|2020
|2023/04/13
|concurrent graph rewriting; conflicts and dependencies in; graph languages; graph transformation
|112
|100525
|2
|An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
