L-(+)-lactic acid from reed

  • Biotechnological production of lactic acid (LA) is based on the so-called first generation feedstocks, meaning sugars derived from food and feed crops such as corn, sugarcane and cassava. The aim of this study was to exploit the potential of a second generation resource: Common reed (Phragmites australis) is a powerfully reproducing sweet grass which grows in wetlands and creates vast monocultural populations. This lignocellulose biomass bears the possibility to be refined to value-added products, without competing with agro industrial land. Besides utilizing reed as a renewable and inexpensive substrate, low-cost nutritional supplementation was analyzed for the fermentation of thermophilicBacilluscoagulans.Various nutritional sources such as baker's and brewer's yeast, lucerne green juice and tryptone were investigated for the replacement of yeast extract. The structure of the lignocellulosic material was tackled by chemical treatment (1% NaOH) and enzymatic hydrolysis (Cellic(R)CTec2).B.coagulansDSM ID 14-300 was employed for theBiotechnological production of lactic acid (LA) is based on the so-called first generation feedstocks, meaning sugars derived from food and feed crops such as corn, sugarcane and cassava. The aim of this study was to exploit the potential of a second generation resource: Common reed (Phragmites australis) is a powerfully reproducing sweet grass which grows in wetlands and creates vast monocultural populations. This lignocellulose biomass bears the possibility to be refined to value-added products, without competing with agro industrial land. Besides utilizing reed as a renewable and inexpensive substrate, low-cost nutritional supplementation was analyzed for the fermentation of thermophilicBacilluscoagulans.Various nutritional sources such as baker's and brewer's yeast, lucerne green juice and tryptone were investigated for the replacement of yeast extract. The structure of the lignocellulosic material was tackled by chemical treatment (1% NaOH) and enzymatic hydrolysis (Cellic(R)CTec2).B.coagulansDSM ID 14-300 was employed for the homofermentative conversion of the released hexose and pentose sugars to polymerizable L-(+)-LA of over 99.5% optical purity. The addition of autolyzed baker's yeast led to the best results of fermentation, enabling an LA titer of 28.3 g L(-1)and a yield of 91.6%.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Linda Schroedter, Roland SchneiderORCiD, Lisa Remus, Joachim VenusORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/resources9070089
ISSN:2079-9276
Title of parent work (English):Resources
Subtitle (English):comparing various resources for the nutrient provision of B. coagulans
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/03/31
Tag:Bacillus; Phragmites australis; coagulans; lactic acid; lignocellulose; reed
Volume:9
Issue:7
Article number:89
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:German Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of; Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ01DK18009]; Open Access Fund of the; Leibniz Association
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

