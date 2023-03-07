Schließen

Human-animal interactions in the Eighteenth Century

  • How did humans respond to the eighteenth-century discovery of countless new species of animals? This book explores the gamut of intense human-animal interactions: from love to cultural identifications, moral reflections, philosophical debates, classification systems, mechanical copies, insults and literary creativity. Dogs, cats and horses, of course, play central roles. But this volume also features human reflections upon parrots, songbirds, monkeys, a rhino, an elephant, pigs, and geese – all the way through to the admired silkworms and the not-so-admired bookworms. An exceptionally wide array of source materials are used in this volume’s ten separate contributions, plus the editorial introduction, to demonstrate this diversity. As eighteenth-century humans came to realise that they too are animals, they had to recast their relationships with their fellow living-beings on Planet Earth. And these considerations remain very much live ones to this day.

URL:https://brill.com/display/title/59628?contents=editorial-content
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004495395
ISBN:978-90-04-49539-5
ISBN:978-90-04-44872-8
Title of parent work (German):Internationale Forschungen zur Allgemeinen und Vergleichenden Literaturwissenschaft ; 207
Subtitle (English):from pests and predators to pets, poems and philosophy
Publisher:Brill
Place of publishing:Leiden
Editor(s):Stefanie Stockhorst, Jürgen Overhoff, Penelope J. Corfield
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/07
Number of pages:195
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik

