The Invention of the ‚cheval-machine‘ as a Medical Response to the Machine Paradigm of the Enlightenment

Stefanie Stockhorst In 1735, the Leipzig professor of medicine Samuel Theodor Quellmaltz (1696–1758) designed and built an artificial horse. He presented it in an illustrated construction manual, which included precise information about the materials and dimensions of this wooden horse for therapeutic use. This contribution analyses Quellmaltz’s invention of the ‘machine horse’ as a medical and technological contribution to prevalent theories about the paradigmatic role of the machine in Enlightenment thought.

En 1735, le professeur de médecine de Leipzig Samuel Theodor Quellmaltz (1696–1758) a conçu et fabriqué un cheval artificiel. Il l’a présenté dans un manuel de construction illustré avec des informations précises sur les matériaux et les dimensions de ce cheval en bois à usage thérapeutique. Cette contribution analyse l’invention du ‘cheval-machine’ par Quellmaltz en tant que contribution médicale et technologique au paradigme des machines au siècle des Lumières.