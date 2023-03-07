You be a Mensch
|Author details:
|Daniel KrochmalnikGND
|URL:
|https://almustafa.de/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TheTurn_Ausgabe4-2.pdf
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.53100/2689450893
|ISSN:
|2569-2054
|Title of parent work (German):
|The Turn : Zeitschrift für islamische Philosophie, Theologie und Mystik
|Subtitle (German):
|der „homo ethicus“ in der hebräischen Bibel und in der jüdischen Tradition
|Publisher:
|Al Mustafa Institut
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/03/07
|Issue:
|4
|First page:
|40
|Last Page:
|60
|Organizational units:
|Extern
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion