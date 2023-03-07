Schließen

You be a Mensch

Metadaten
Author details:Daniel KrochmalnikGND
URL:https://almustafa.de/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TheTurn_Ausgabe4-2.pdf
DOI:https://doi.org/10.53100/2689450893
ISSN:2569-2054
Title of parent work (German):The Turn : Zeitschrift für islamische Philosophie, Theologie und Mystik
Subtitle (German):der „homo ethicus“ in der hebräischen Bibel und in der jüdischen Tradition
Publisher:Al Mustafa Institut
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/07
Issue:4
First page:40
Last Page:60
Organizational units:Extern
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Theologie
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

