Goethe and the Aesthetics of Equestrian Art

  • Goethe had lifelong unhappy memories of his early riding lessons at the Frankfurt Marstall. Yet not only did he become a passionate rider later, but he also held riding in unusually high esteem as a veritable form of ‘art’. In his literary works, riding serves as a complex symbol of, among other things, a prudent, measured style of government, an analogy that was also drawn in early modern equestrian theory. Above all, however, according to his understanding of art, riding can be located not only in the early modern system of the artes, but also in the contemporary aesthetics of autonomy.

Author details:Stefanie StockhorstGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09593683.2022.2027735
ISSN:1749-6284
ISSN:0959-3683
Title of parent work (English):Publications of the English Goethe Society
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London
Editor(s):Stefanie Stockhorst
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/23
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/03/07
Volume:91
Issue:1
First page:58
Last Page:74
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften
8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft
Publishing method:Open Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

