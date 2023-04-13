Schließen

To what extent are characteristics of a school's student body, instructional quality, school quality, and school achievement interrelated?

  The aim of educational policy should be to provide a good education to all students. Thus, a key question arises regarding the extent to which key characteristics of school composition (proportion of students with migration background, socioeconomic status [SES], prior school achievement, and achievement heterogeneity), instructional quality, school quality, and later school achievement are interrelated. The present study addressed this research question by examining school inspection data, official school statistics, and large-scale achievement data from all primary schools in Berlin, Germany (N = 343). The results of correlation and path analyses showed that school composition (average SES, average prior school achievement) predicted components of instructional quality (SES: classroom management, cognitive activation; achievement: cognitive activation, individual learning support). The relation between school composition characteristics and most components of school quality was close to zero. Contrary to our expectations, only the effect of school SES on later achievement was mediated by instructional quality.

Author details:Marina WengerORCiDGND, Holger GärtnerORCiDGND, Martin BrunnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09243453.2020.1754243
ISSN:0924-3453
ISSN:1744-5124
Title of parent work (English):School effectiveness and school improvement
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/19
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/13
Tag:instructional quality; school composition; school quality
Volume:31
Issue:4
Number of pages:28
First page:548
Last Page:575
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert

