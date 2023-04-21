Schließen

Hole-transporting poly(dendrimer)s as electron donors for low donor organic solar cells with efficient charge transport

  • Recent work on bulk-heterojunction organic solar cells has shown that photoexcitation of the electron acceptor followed by photoinduced hole transfer can play a significant role in photocurrent generation. To establish a clear understanding of the role of the donor in the photoinduced hole transfer process, we have synthesized a series of triphenylamine-based hole-transporting poly(dendrimer)s with mechanically flexible nonconjugated backbones via ring-opening metathesis polymerization and used them in low donor content solar cells. The poly(dendrimer)s were found to retain the hole transporting properties of the parent dendrimer, with hole mobilities of similar to 10(-3) cm(2)/(V s) for solution processed neat films. However, when blended with [6,6]-phenyl-C-70-butyric acid methyl ester (PC70BM), the best performing poly(dendrimer) was found to form films that had balanced and relatively high hole/electron mobilities of similar to 5 x 10(-4) cm(2) /(V s). In contrast, at the same concentration the parent dendrimer:PC70BM blend wasRecent work on bulk-heterojunction organic solar cells has shown that photoexcitation of the electron acceptor followed by photoinduced hole transfer can play a significant role in photocurrent generation. To establish a clear understanding of the role of the donor in the photoinduced hole transfer process, we have synthesized a series of triphenylamine-based hole-transporting poly(dendrimer)s with mechanically flexible nonconjugated backbones via ring-opening metathesis polymerization and used them in low donor content solar cells. The poly(dendrimer)s were found to retain the hole transporting properties of the parent dendrimer, with hole mobilities of similar to 10(-3) cm(2)/(V s) for solution processed neat films. However, when blended with [6,6]-phenyl-C-70-butyric acid methyl ester (PC70BM), the best performing poly(dendrimer) was found to form films that had balanced and relatively high hole/electron mobilities of similar to 5 x 10(-4) cm(2) /(V s). In contrast, at the same concentration the parent dendrimer:PC70BM blend was found to have a hole mobility of 4 orders of magnitude less than the electron mobility. The balanced hole and electron mobilities for the 6 wt % poly(dendrimer):PC70BM blend led to an absence of second-order bimolecular recombination losses at the maximum power point and resulted in a fill factor of 0.65 and a PCE 2.1% for the devices, which was almost three times higher than the cells composed of the parent dendrimer:PC70BM blends.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wei JiangORCiD, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Hui Jin, Paul L. BurnORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.macromol.0c00520
ISSN:0024-9297
ISSN:1520-5835
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecules : a publication of the American Chemical Society
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/17
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/21
Volume:53
Issue:8
Number of pages:10
First page:2902
Last Page:2911
Funding institution:University of Queensland (Strategic Initiative-Centre for Organic; Photonics Electronics)University of Queensland; Australian Government; through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) Australian Centre; for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP)Australian Renewable Energy Agency; (ARENA)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.