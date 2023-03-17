This other life that knows itself as life
- In this paper, I discuss Karen Ng's reconstruction of Hegel's concept of life. On Ng's account, Hegel's conception of life has a remarkable double role to play: Life is both the proper object of judgment as well as a fundamental characterization of the activity of the judging subject. In a first step, I highlight the insight that Ng's account sheds on the internal connection of life and self-consciousness and the peculiar normativity of life. In a second step, I raise three concerns about Ng's strong focus on the logical notion of life which she characterizes as non-empirical and a priori. I argue that in order to uncover the full significance of the notion of life for Hegel we have to turn to his Philosophy of Nature and Spirit.
|Author details:
|Thomas KhuranaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/ejop.12745
|ISBN:
|978-0-19-094761-3
|ISSN:
|0966-8373
|ISSN:
|1468-0378
|Title of parent work (English):
|European journal of philosophy
|Subtitle (English):
|comments on Karen Ng's Hegel's concept of life
|Publisher:
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/06
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/03/17
|Volume:
|29
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|1136
|Last Page:
|1144
|Remarks:
Rezension zu: Ng, Karen: Hegel's concept of life : self-consciousness, freedon, logic. - New York, NY: Oxford University Press, 2020. - xiii, 319 p. - ISBN 978-0-19-094761-3
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International