Online-group intervention after suicide bereavement through the use of webinars

  • Introduction: The death of a significant person through suicide is a very difficult experience and can have long-term impact on an individual's psychosocial and physical functioning. However, there are only few studies that have examined the effects of interventions in suicide survivors. In the present study, we examine an online-group intervention for people bereaved by suicide using a group-webinar. Methods: The intervention was developed based on focus groups with the target group. The cognitive-behavioral 12-module webinar-based group intervention focuses on suicide bereavement-related themes such as feelings of guilt, stigmatization, meaning reconstruction and the relationship to the deceased. Further, the webinar includes testimonial videos and psychoeducation. The suicide survivors are randomized to the intervention or the waiting list in a group-cluster randomized controlled trial. Primary outcomes are suicidality (Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation) and depression (Beck Depression Inventory-II) and secondary outcomes areIntroduction: The death of a significant person through suicide is a very difficult experience and can have long-term impact on an individual's psychosocial and physical functioning. However, there are only few studies that have examined the effects of interventions in suicide survivors. In the present study, we examine an online-group intervention for people bereaved by suicide using a group-webinar. Methods: The intervention was developed based on focus groups with the target group. The cognitive-behavioral 12-module webinar-based group intervention focuses on suicide bereavement-related themes such as feelings of guilt, stigmatization, meaning reconstruction and the relationship to the deceased. Further, the webinar includes testimonial videos and psychoeducation. The suicide survivors are randomized to the intervention or the waiting list in a group-cluster randomized controlled trial. Primary outcomes are suicidality (Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation) and depression (Beck Depression Inventory-II) and secondary outcomes are symptoms of prolonged grief disorder (Inventory of Complicated Grief-German Version ), posttraumatic stress disorder ( Revised Impact of Event Scale ), stigmatization (Stigma of Suicide and Suicide Survivor ) and posttraumatic cognitions (Posttraumatic Cognitions Inventory). Discussion: Previous studies of Internet-based interventions for the bereaved were based on writing interventions showing large treatment effects. Little is known about the use of webinars as group interventions. Advantages and challenges of this novel approach of psychological interventions will be discussed.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Birgit WagnerORCiD, Laura HofmannORCiD, Ulrike MaaßORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s13063-019-3891-5
ISSN:1468-6694
ISSN:1745-6215
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31915044
Title of parent work (English):Trials
Subtitle (English):study protocol for a randomized controlled trial
Publisher:BioMed Central
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/04/21
Tag:Suicide bereavement; grief; group intervention; prolonged grief disorder; randomized controlled trial; suicidality; webinar
Volume:21
Issue:1
Article number:45
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Health (Bundesministerium fur Gesundheit); [ZMVI1-517FSB126]; German bereavement self-help organization:; Bundesverband fur verwaiste Eltern und Trauernde Geschwister e.V.; ('Federal Association of Bereaved Parents and Grieving Siblings in; Germany') (VEID); German bereavement self-help organization: Angehorige; um Suizid e.V. ('Association for Relatives to Suicide') (AGUS)
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

