Schließen

Die Prophezeiung des Karour (Charour)

  • This article discusses the so-called 'Apocalypse' of Carour, a text preserved in a Codex (M586) of the famous Hamuli-find, that originally emanated from the environment of the Pachomian monastic enterprise. It addresses a series of disasters and communal deficiencies through metaphorical imagery and similes that struck the community after the death of its founding father Pachomios. After presenting a few conjectures to the editio princeps and providing a German translation, the 'Apocalypse' is contextualized within the historical and liturgical background of this late antique monastic community. The author asserts that this unique text not only displays the symptoms of disaster, but also gives us new insights into how the Pachomians productively coped with crises. In contrast to modern scholarship, the author argues that the 'Apocalypse' is in fact a prophecy (ex eventu) that was based on an instruction, which was publicly read at the large Easter assembly of the Pachomians, most likely by Horsiesos, the third abbot of the Koinonia.This article discusses the so-called 'Apocalypse' of Carour, a text preserved in a Codex (M586) of the famous Hamuli-find, that originally emanated from the environment of the Pachomian monastic enterprise. It addresses a series of disasters and communal deficiencies through metaphorical imagery and similes that struck the community after the death of its founding father Pachomios. After presenting a few conjectures to the editio princeps and providing a German translation, the 'Apocalypse' is contextualized within the historical and liturgical background of this late antique monastic community. The author asserts that this unique text not only displays the symptoms of disaster, but also gives us new insights into how the Pachomians productively coped with crises. In contrast to modern scholarship, the author argues that the 'Apocalypse' is in fact a prophecy (ex eventu) that was based on an instruction, which was publicly read at the large Easter assembly of the Pachomians, most likely by Horsiesos, the third abbot of the Koinonia. Using the figure of the frog, C(h)arour, to symbolize the biblical plague but also the Egyptian concept of rebirth, the instruction was intended to strengthen group cohesion and especially to prepare the novices that were about to receive their baptism during the Easter celebration for a life devoted to the Koinonia and its principles. To this initial prophecy, which developed an antithesis to the ideal monastic life envisioned by the Pachomians, another text was later added that narrated an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Apa Besarion, the fifth abbot of the Koinonia. In a much more practical manner this second part of the prophecy elaborated on the same themes while also displaying the resilience of the community in averting crises through remembering and recommitting to its founding precepts. The convoluted text we possess now should therefore be equally viewed as a testament to the communication structures of the Pachomians as well as their memorial culture, which targeted moments of crisis and despair to imbue future generations with the necessary persistence to overcome possible disasters themselves and secure the long-term existence of the Koinonia.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christian BarthelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2143/MUS.134.1.3289397
ISSN:0771-6494
ISSN:1783-158X
Title of parent work (French):Le muséon : revue d'études orientales
Subtitle (German):Krise, Kommunikation und Kohäsionsstrategien im pachomianischen Mönchtum
Subtitle (English):Crisis, communication and cohesion strategies in pachomian monasticism
translated title (English):The prophecy of Karour (Charour)
Publisher:Peeters
Place of publishing:Leuven
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/03/31
Volume:134
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:43
First page:35
Last Page:77
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 89 Andere Literaturen / 890 Literaturen anderer Sprachen
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.