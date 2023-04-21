My niche
- Intraspecific trait variation is an important determinant of fundamental ecological interactions. Many of these interactions are mediated by behaviour. Therefore, interindividual differences in behaviour should contribute to individual niche specialization. Comparable with variation in morphological traits, behavioural differentiation between individuals should limit similarity among competitors and thus act as a mechanism maintaining within-species variation in ecological niches and facilitating species coexistence. Here, we aimed to test whether interindividual differences in boldness covary with spatial interactions within and between two ecologically similar, co-occurring rodent species (Myodes glareolus, Apodemus agrarius). In five subpopulations in northeast Germany, we quantified individual differences in boldness via repeated standardized tests and spatial interaction patterns via capture-mark- recapture (n = 126) and automated VHF telemetry (n = 36). We found that boldness varied with space use in both species. Individuals ofIntraspecific trait variation is an important determinant of fundamental ecological interactions. Many of these interactions are mediated by behaviour. Therefore, interindividual differences in behaviour should contribute to individual niche specialization. Comparable with variation in morphological traits, behavioural differentiation between individuals should limit similarity among competitors and thus act as a mechanism maintaining within-species variation in ecological niches and facilitating species coexistence. Here, we aimed to test whether interindividual differences in boldness covary with spatial interactions within and between two ecologically similar, co-occurring rodent species (Myodes glareolus, Apodemus agrarius). In five subpopulations in northeast Germany, we quantified individual differences in boldness via repeated standardized tests and spatial interaction patterns via capture-mark- recapture (n = 126) and automated VHF telemetry (n = 36). We found that boldness varied with space use in both species. Individuals of the same population occupied different spatial niches, which resulted in non-random patterns of within- and between-species spatial interactions. Behavioural types mainly differed in the relative importance of intra- versus interspecific competition. Within-species variation along this competition gradient could contribute to maintaining individual niche specialization. Moreover, behavioural differentiation between individuals limits similarity among competitors, which might facilitate the coexistence of functionally equivalent species and, thus, affect community dynamics and local biodiversity.…
|Author details:
|Annika SchirmerORCiDGND, Julia HoffmannGND, Jana EccardORCiDGND, Melanie DammhahnORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1098/rspb.2019.2211
|ISSN:
|0962-8452
|ISSN:
|1471-2954
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31937229
|Title of parent work (English):
|Proceedings of the Royal Society of London : B, Biological sciences
|Subtitle (English):
|individual spatial niche specialization affects within- and between-species interactions
|Publisher:
|Royal Society
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/01/15
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/04/21
|Tag:
|animal personality; coexistence; competition; individual niche specialization; movement ecology; small mammals
|Volume:
|287
|Issue:
|1918
|Article number:
|2019.2211
|Number of pages:
|9
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (DFG) within the BioMove research training; groupGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG-GRK 2118/1]; German Federal; Environmental Foundation (DBU) [20015/374]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access