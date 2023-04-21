Schließen

Equity crowdfunding

  • In this study, we explore the development of equity crowdfunding (ECF) over the next 5 to 10 years by conducting an international Delphi study. Our results indicate that the ECF market is expected to grow significantly. However, it is unlikely to disrupt other forms of financing and will not cover all SME financing needs. ECF will remain a funding technique for SMEs and small investors; it is unlikely to attract large corporations or institutional investors. Platforms will impose stricter requirements for capital raisers, expand their services, and innovate their business models. National governments will probably partly liberalize the ECF market.

Metadaten
Author details:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Raoul Hauptmeijer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/00472778.2020.1849714
ISSN:0047-2778
ISSN:1540-627X
Title of parent work (English):Journal of small business management : advancing small business management and entrepreneurship research worldwide / published on behalf of the International Council for Small Business
Subtitle (English):Forecasting market development, platform evolution, and regulation
Publisher:Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/04/21
Tag:Equity crowdfunding; business; entrepreneurial finance; regulation; small; startup funding
Volume:59
Issue:2
Number of pages:33
First page:337
Last Page:369
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

