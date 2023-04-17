Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 has had a strong influence on the debate on the digitalization of industrial processes, despite being criticized for lacking a proper definition. However, Industry 4.0 might offer a huge chance to align the goals of a sustainable development with the ongoing digital transformation in industrial development. The main contribution of this paper is therefore twofold. We provide a de-facto definition of the concept "Industry 4.0" from a sociotechnical perspective based on its most often cited key features, as well as a thorough review of how far the concept of sustainability is incorporated in it.
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of cleaner production
|Subtitle (English):
|how it is defined from a sociotechnical perspective and how much sustainability it includes - a literature review
|Tag:
|Industry 4.0; definition; digitalization; manufacturing; sociotechnical approach; sustainability
