The Mediating Role of Rumination in the Relation between Basic Psychological Need Frustration and Depressive Symptoms

  • Research within the framework of Basic Psychological Need Theory (BPNT) finds strong associations between basic need frustration and depressive symptoms. This study examined the role of rumination as an underlying mechanism in the association between basic psychological need frustration and depressive symptoms. A cross-sectional sample of N = 221 adults (55.2% female, mean age = 27.95, range = 18–62, SD = 10.51) completed measures assessing their level of basic psychological need frustration, rumination, and depressive symptoms. Correlational analyses and multiple mediation models were conducted. Brooding partially mediated the relation between need frustration and depressive symptoms. BPNT and Response Styles Theory are compatible and can further advance knowledge about depression vulnerabilities.

Download full text files

  • phr811.pdfeng
    (876KB)

    SHA-512:aec09cb9b70716f50c70e6bfd8f649bf84dcc7c948b655a17416ae6936ce6f4120549ebc2f4d8cd7891c7a1f5927087364d54ac3ea072610c0a19dc12b5e9c2d

Metadaten
Author details:Andreas HeisselORCiDGND, Anou PietrekORCiD, Maria KangasORCiD, Jolene Van der Kaap-DeederORCiD, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-578342
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57834
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (811)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/08
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/02/08
Tag:depressive disorder; elf-determination theory; emotional regulation; frustration; psychopathology; response styles theory; rumination
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

