The Mediating Role of Rumination in the Relation between Basic Psychological Need Frustration and Depressive Symptoms

  • Research within the framework of Basic Psychological Need Theory (BPNT) finds strong associations between basic need frustration and depressive symptoms. This study examined the role of rumination as an underlying mechanism in the association between basic psychological need frustration and depressive symptoms. A cross-sectional sample of N = 221 adults (55.2% female, mean age = 27.95, range = 18–62, SD = 10.51) completed measures assessing their level of basic psychological need frustration, rumination, and depressive symptoms. Correlational analyses and multiple mediation models were conducted. Brooding partially mediated the relation between need frustration and depressive symptoms. BPNT and Response Styles Theory are compatible and can further advance knowledge about depression vulnerabilities.

Metadaten
Author details:Andreas HeisselORCiDGND, Anou PietrekORCiD, Maria KangasORCiD, Jolene Van der Kaap-DeederORCiD, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/jcm12020395
ISSN:2077-0383
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Clinical Medicine
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel, Schweiz
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/01/04
Publication year:2023
Release date:2023/02/08
Tag:depressive disorder; elf-determination theory; emotional regulation; frustration; psychopathology; response styles theory; rumination
Volume:12
Article number:395
Print run:2
Number of pages:10
First page:1
Last Page:10
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 811

