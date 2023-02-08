Complex reasoning with answer set programming

Answer Set Programming (ASP) allows us to address knowledge-intensive search and optimization problems in a declarative way due to its integrated modeling, grounding, and solving workflow. A problem is modeled using a rule based language and then grounded and solved. Solving results in a set of stable models that correspond to solutions of the modeled problem. In this thesis, we present the design and implementation of the clingo system---perhaps, the most widely used ASP system. It features a rich modeling language originating from the field of knowledge representation and reasoning, efficient grounding algorithms based on database evaluation techniques, and high performance solving algorithms based on Boolean satisfiability (SAT) solving technology. The contributions of this thesis lie in the design of the modeling language, the design and implementation of the grounding algorithms, and the design and implementation of an Application Programmable Interface (API) facilitating the use of ASP in real world applications and the

Answer Set Programming (ASP) allows us to address knowledge-intensive search and optimization problems in a declarative way due to its integrated modeling, grounding, and solving workflow. A problem is modeled using a rule based language and then grounded and solved. Solving results in a set of stable models that correspond to solutions of the modeled problem. In this thesis, we present the design and implementation of the clingo system---perhaps, the most widely used ASP system. It features a rich modeling language originating from the field of knowledge representation and reasoning, efficient grounding algorithms based on database evaluation techniques, and high performance solving algorithms based on Boolean satisfiability (SAT) solving technology. The contributions of this thesis lie in the design of the modeling language, the design and implementation of the grounding algorithms, and the design and implementation of an Application Programmable Interface (API) facilitating the use of ASP in real world applications and the implementation of complex forms of reasoning beyond the traditional ASP workflow.

