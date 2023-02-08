Complex reasoning with answer set programming
- Answer Set Programming (ASP) allows us to address knowledge-intensive search and optimization problems in a declarative way due to its integrated modeling, grounding, and solving workflow. A problem is modeled using a rule based language and then grounded and solved. Solving results in a set of stable models that correspond to solutions of the modeled problem. In this thesis, we present the design and implementation of the clingo system---perhaps, the most widely used ASP system. It features a rich modeling language originating from the field of knowledge representation and reasoning, efficient grounding algorithms based on database evaluation techniques, and high performance solving algorithms based on Boolean satisfiability (SAT) solving technology. The contributions of this thesis lie in the design of the modeling language, the design and implementation of the grounding algorithms, and the design and implementation of an Application Programmable Interface (API) facilitating the use of ASP in real world applications and theAnswer Set Programming (ASP) allows us to address knowledge-intensive search and optimization problems in a declarative way due to its integrated modeling, grounding, and solving workflow. A problem is modeled using a rule based language and then grounded and solved. Solving results in a set of stable models that correspond to solutions of the modeled problem. In this thesis, we present the design and implementation of the clingo system---perhaps, the most widely used ASP system. It features a rich modeling language originating from the field of knowledge representation and reasoning, efficient grounding algorithms based on database evaluation techniques, and high performance solving algorithms based on Boolean satisfiability (SAT) solving technology. The contributions of this thesis lie in the design of the modeling language, the design and implementation of the grounding algorithms, and the design and implementation of an Application Programmable Interface (API) facilitating the use of ASP in real world applications and the implementation of complex forms of reasoning beyond the traditional ASP workflow.…
|Author details:
|Roland KaminskiORCiD
|Reviewer(s):
|Stefan WoltranORCiDGND, Cao Son TranORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Torsten Schaub, Andreas Schwill
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2023/01/12
|Release date:
|2023/02/08
|Tag:
|Answer Set Programming; Answer Set Solving modulo Theories; Declarative Problem Solving; Grounding Theory; Preference Handling; Temporal Answer Set Solving
|Number of pages:
|301
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke