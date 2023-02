Akzeptanz und Nutzung eines telemedizinischen Rehabilitationsprogramms für Patienten mit Knie- oder Hüft-Totalendoprothese

Objective of the study: The long-term use of telemedical programs depends not only on their effectiveness, but also on patient acceptance and satisfaction. The effectiveness of telemedical exercise therapy for patients after implantation of a total knee or hip prosthesis and subsequent rehabilitation has already been examined in a randomized controlled study. This article focuses on the patient's acceptance and usage behaviour with regard to the tele-rehabilitation system. Methodology: 48 patients (53 +/- 7 years; 26 women; 35 hip/13 knee TEP) were questioned after a three-month telemedical movement therapy using the Telehealth Usability Questionnaire (TUQ) to determine the acceptance of the technology. The questionnaire consisted of 21 items (seven-point Likert scale) in six scales (e. g. usefulness, quality of interactions, reliability). System-specific questions were summarized on an additional scale. The results were presented as a percentage of the scale (100 estimates complete agreement). The usage behaviour was examined

Objective of the study: The long-term use of telemedical programs depends not only on their effectiveness, but also on patient acceptance and satisfaction. The effectiveness of telemedical exercise therapy for patients after implantation of a total knee or hip prosthesis and subsequent rehabilitation has already been examined in a randomized controlled study. This article focuses on the patient's acceptance and usage behaviour with regard to the tele-rehabilitation system. Methodology: 48 patients (53 +/- 7 years; 26 women; 35 hip/13 knee TEP) were questioned after a three-month telemedical movement therapy using the Telehealth Usability Questionnaire (TUQ) to determine the acceptance of the technology. The questionnaire consisted of 21 items (seven-point Likert scale) in six scales (e. g. usefulness, quality of interactions, reliability). System-specific questions were summarized on an additional scale. The results were presented as a percentage of the scale (100 estimates complete agreement). The usage behaviour was examined using system-generated process data for training and integrated voice/text messages. Results: The TUQ scales "Usefulness" (Mdn 95.2) and "Ease of use and learnability" (Mdn 92.9) were rated the highest, while "Reliability" (Mdn 57.1) and "Quality of interactions" ( Mdn 71.4) showed the lowest levels. The system-specific scale was placed in the upper quartile (Mdn 85.7). In the first week, 39 patients (81%) and in the second 45 patients (94%) performed at least one training exercise with the system. The proportion of active patients (>= 1 exercise/week) decreased in the further course to 75% (n=36) in the 7th week and 48% (n=23) in the 12th week. The system communication options were initially used frequently after the start of therapy: in the first week, 42 patients (88%) sent messages, 47 patients (98%) received messages from their therapist respectively. In week 7, 9 (19%) and 13 (27%) patients sent/received messages via the system respectively. Conclusion: Most of the patients perceived telemedical movement therapy as useful and user-friendly and seemed to be largely satisfied with the system. This proved to be well suited for short-term use of 6 to 8 weeks following subsequent rehabilitation.

…